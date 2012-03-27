Strauss-Kahn's French lawyers: Lust isn't a crime

PARIS (AP) — Lawyers defending Dominique Strauss-Kahn against allegations he was involved in a French prostitution ring say he is being unfairly targeted for his active extramarital sex life and committed no crime.

They are also protesting a judge's order barring the former International Monetary Fund chief from talking to the media pending further investigation.

Strauss-Kahn, a former French presidential hopeful, was handed preliminary charges Monday alleging he was involved in a hotel prostitution ring in France.

Lawyer Henri Leclerc said Tuesday that Strauss-Kahn didn't know he was having sex with prostitutes, and that he's certain the case against Strauss-Kahn will crumble.

A New York court is holding a hearing Wednesday in a civil case in which a hotel maid accuses Strauss-Kahn of sexual assault.

