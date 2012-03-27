Man arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 49-year-old man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of hiding and lying in wait to attack his 36-year-old girlfriend with a small knife in the Cortez neighborhood of downtown San Diego, police said.

The stabbing in the 1500 block of Second Street was reported at 11 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The man was arrested shortly after the stabbing and the weapon was recovered, Delimitros said. His name was not immediately released.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Delimitros said.