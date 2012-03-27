Trial for man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted women to begin

VISTA (CNS) - Opening statements are scheduled Tuesday in the trial of a registered sex offender accused of kidnapping two women at knifepoint, then sexually assaulting them at his Vista apartment last year.

Jeremy Ryan Stutzman, 34, is charged with rape, kidnapping for sexual purposes, sexual battery and other crimes in connection with the incident last May 30.

A 20-year-old woman told authorities that she was sexually assaulted by a neighbor at the South Santa Fe Drive apartment complex where she lived.

The woman told detectives that a 19-year-old friend of hers had been raped by the same long-haired man, then threatened with a knife and driven away before being dropped off the next morning.

Stutzman was arrested after being identified by his alleged victims, according to authorities.

Deputy District Attorney Patrick Espinoza alleged that Stutzman bound, gagged and blindfolded the victims before having them model women's lingerie.

Stutzman, who was on parole at the time of the alleged assaults, faces more than 300 years to life in prison if convicted.