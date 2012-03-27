Missing El Cajon college student found alive - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing El Cajon college student found alive

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - There is good news Tuesday for friends and family searching for a missing college student.

Nineteen-year-old Matthew Hygh has been found and he is safe. Hygh was reunited with his father Monday night in Downey after a stranger convinced him to call his parents.

The San Diego Christian student was last seen two weeks ago.

Friends and family members have been posting on Matt's Facebook page that they are thankful he's alright.

News 8's Angelique Lizarde files this video report with an explanation of what happened.

