Person and cat found dead after mobile home fire

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A body was found in a mobile home, after a fire burned the structure in an unincorporated area of El Cajon Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:00 a.m. in the 300 block of East Bradley Avenue. The home was completely engulfed, but was extinguished before it spread to neighboring units. A pet cat also died in the fire.

The identity of the victim hasn't been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.