Romney picks local congressmen, ex-San Diego mayor for California Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney Tuesday announced his 38-member California Leadership Team, which includes a former San Diego mayor, two local congressmen and a pair of state legislators.

Pete Wilson, a former San Diego mayor, senator and governor, was named a statewide honorary chairman, along with former Gov. George Deukmejian.

"I am proud to be a part of this team and encourage my fellow Republicans to unite behind the one candidate we know can beat President (Barack) Obama and create an economic climate that will bring jobs back to California," Wilson said.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista, was named one of seven statewide chairs. The list also included former gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman and past U.S. Senate hopeful Carly Fiorina.

Rep. Brian Bilbray, R-Solana Beach, and Sen. Mark Wyland, R-Solana Beach, were named to the list of statewide co-chairs. Assemblyman Kevin Jeffries, who represents parts of San Diego and Riverside counties, was named to the statewide steering committee.

"It is an honor to have so much support from such distinguished leaders in California," Romney said. "This is further proof that my pro-growth message is resonating with voters and that Californians want a conservative businessman to replace President Obama. I look forward to their counsel in my efforts to bring back jobs and restore fiscal sanity in Washington."