SeaWorld extends operating hours during spring season

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - SeaWorld Tuesday announced extended springtime hours, including nighttime "Shamu Rocks" and "Sea Lions Tonight" shows.

Starting March 31 and continuing through April 15, the "Spring into Night" schedule includes a 20-minute killer whale show called "Shamu Rocks." Another show, "Sea Lions Tonight," pokes fun at the park's daytime shows and attractions.

The park will continue its regularly scheduled daytime shows such as Shamu show "One Ocean," dolphin show "Blue Horizons" and sketch-based show "Sea Lions LIVE," that features sea lions Clyde and Seamore.

Park hours during "Spring into Night" are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. most days, except Saturday April 7 and April 14 when the park will close at 9 p.m.