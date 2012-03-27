Mega Millions mania as jackpot hits staggering amount - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mega Millions mania as jackpot hits staggering amount

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Is a nine-figure payday in your future? The massive Mega Millions drawing happens Tuesday night.

The jackpot is the third-largest in the history of the game, at $363 million and growing.

In this News 8 video, Jeff Zevely reports from Mission Valley, where tickets are getting sold left and right.

