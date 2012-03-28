Man arrested on sexual assault, hit & run charges

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of attempted rape in connection with an assault on a 20-year-old woman in the Rolando area, police said.

The victim was getting something out of her minivan in front of her house in the 4800 block of 68th Street when the suspect groped her from behind around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday and tried to push her into the vehicle, said San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros. She screamed, broke free and ran away, he said.

Some friends of the woman who were nearby saw the man flee in a vehicle and followed him in their car. Delimitros said.

The suspect crashed into some parked cars and La Mesa police held him until SDPD officers arrived and arrested him, he said.

The name of the 41-year-old suspect was not immediately released.