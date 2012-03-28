Man allegedly shoots, wounds ex-lover and her boyfriend

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 29-year-old man allegedly ambushed and shot his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend in the woman's Otay Ranch-area home early Wednesday before fleeing, leaving the couple with apparently non-life-threatening wounds.

The shooting in the 1900 block of Padding River Road in eastern Chula Vista was reported about 5 a.m.

The wounded 24-year-old woman, who had been shot in the wrist, alleged that Terrell Anthony Spain of San Diego, the father of her 5-year-old daughter, had opened fire on her and her boyfriend with a pistol, Lt. Roxana Kennedy said.

The male victim, 23, suffered a bullet wound to his lower face, Kennedy said, but was alert and able to speak coherently when officers arrived.

Medics took the couple, whose names were not released, to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.

Witnesses said Spain left the area in a faded-green 1995 Acura Legend. Officers found the car abandoned later in the day, according to Lt. Buddy Magor, who declined to say where it had been parked.

The suspect remained at large in the early afternoon, Magor said.

The daughter of Spain and his ex-girlfriend was not at the woman's home when the suspect allegedly sneaked in, confronted the victims in an upstairs bedroom and opened fire with a .38-caliber revolver. The child apparently was being watched by Spain's mother at the time, Magor said.

Two other people, a man and a woman, were in the house when the gunfire erupted. They were unharmed.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crime to call the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.