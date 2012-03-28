Vigil & march in response to local teen's shooting death

Grief counselors will be at a local middle school Monday, after a 14-year-old was shot and killed while visiting friends and family.

Grief counselors will be at a local middle school Monday, after a 14-year-old was shot and killed while visiting friends and family.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of people showed their support for the family of a 14-year-old shot to death over the weekend.

Community members came out in force Tuesday night to not only celebrate the life of Richy Carrillo, but to demand his killers be brought to justice.

Organizers say they'll hold a rally and vigil every week until justice is served for Carrillo who was gunned down in Mount Hope Saturday night.

Two Hispanic men in a dark SUV opened fire on a group of people, and the teen was shot as he tried to run away.

"This is what helps me cope, all this love and support," said Carrillo's mom. "That was my son. He was a very special boy."

She also says she wants to be able to forgive her son's killers.

The teen will be laid to rest Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park.

Anyone with information about this case can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.