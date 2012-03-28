3.3-magnitude quake hits east of Julian - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3.3-magnitude quake hits east of Julian

Posted: Updated:

JULIAN (CNS) - A small earthquake rattled part of eastern San Diego County Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

 The temblor struck with a magnitude of 3.3 at a depth of 3.1 miles at 3:09 a.m., its epicenter eight miles east-southeast of Julian, 17 miles south-southwest of Borrego Springs and 42 miles east-northeast of San Diego, according to a computer-generated USGS report.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.