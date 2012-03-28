Rescued puppies recover as undercover video surfaces - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rescued puppies recover as undercover video surfaces

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - New video has surfaces that gives an inside look at the conditions at one of three pet stores raided by the San Diego Humane Society.

A customer shot undercover footage just weeks before Humane Society and law enforcement officers rescued dozens of animals.

In this News 8 video story, Doug Kolk takes a look at the video and how the animals are doing.

THIS IS A STORY UPDATE. Read below for an earlier story.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The owner of pet stores in Clairemont, Rolando and Oceanside was under investigation Wednesday for possibly mistreating animals for sale.

Investigators seized more than 100 animals Tuesday while serving warrants at Puppy Star in the 6100 block of Balboa Avenue, Pet Place in the 6500 block of El Cajon Boulevard and Naedeen's Puppies in the 1000 block of South Coast Highway, said Kelli Herwehe, a spokeswoman for the San Diego Humane Society.

A home in El Cajon also was searched as part of the operation, she said. Authorities declined to disclose who owns the shops and the residence.

Among the confiscated animals were nearly 60 puppies, a number of rabbits, a 35-pound turtle and a 7-foot python.

"These animals have been transported (and) received full veterinary exams, and several have received medical treatment and surgery," said Randall Lawrence, law enforcement director for the San Diego Humane Society. "All of the animals are now being housed ... as potential evidence for the pending investigation."

None of the impounded pets were available for immediate adoption, as the investigation could be ongoing for months, Herwehe said.

Charges that potentially could result from the investigation include animal cruelty and neglect, as well as violations of state health-and-safety codes, according to Lawrence

"Any possible charges that may be pressed against the owner of these pet stores will be determined based on the evidence we collect from the public, along with the condition of the animals," he said.

A grassroots group that calls itself the San Diego Animal Defense Team has been protesting the stores since last August and filed complaints with the county, calling the businesses "puppy mills."

 

 

 

