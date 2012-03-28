SWBA: Rock of Ages

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you hear any noise, it ain't the boys. These are the women of the SWBA, the Senior Women's Basketball Association.

"Everybody who plays in the SWBA are women who are 50 and over. Most have had some experience in basketball. Some actually haven't had any," Jill Fpitzer said.

Games are played on Sunday, but the women practice and scrimmage three times a week.

"When we play in our game on Sunday, this is a no-holds-barred kind of game. I mean we are playing to win, and it gets very, very competitive," Jill said.

At the other end of the floor, the over-80 team is practicing their lay-up drills with precision, like you'd expect from a gold medal-winning team.

"By the way, they are the national champions in the age category," Jill said.

At 86 1/2, Meg Skinner is the senior teams senior member, and she has a message for other octogenarians.

They should get up off the couch, come on down and join us and have some fun and get some exercise. If you don't use it, you'll lose it," Meg said.

And the SWBA is always looking for a few more good women.

"We'd like to have a lot of other ladies who are in their 80s and over come and join us," Jill said.

They do it for camaraderie.

"The teammates are all good friends. We do a lot of other things other than basketball," Jill said.

They do it for the bling. And along the way, they don't mind a few bumps and bruises.

"It's a lot of pushing and shoving and elbowing," Jill said.

For many of the members of the SWBA, it's their first opportunity to play an organized team sport.

"What it means to be on a team sport has lessons for life," Jill said.

And the most important lesson these women have learned is to live a long and healthy and productive life, all you've got to do is stay in the game.