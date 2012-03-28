Stiff sentence has accused arsonist changing his tune

We're getting our first look Tuesday at security camera video showing a La Mesa man starting an East County brush fire.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's a new twist in the case of an arsonist caught on surveillance video setting a brush fire in Spring Valley.

Michael Morris, 51, had pleaded guilty and was scheduled to be sentenced, but Morris' attorney withdrew his client's guilty plea in court Wednesday afternoon after a decision by the judge.

