Police investigate series of overnight copper thefts

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are searching for a thief targeting copper pipes.

At least three pipes were stolen overnight sending water shooting into the sky. Two were stolen in the Encanto area and another in Emerald Hills.

City crews were called into to turn off the flowing pipes, leaving some residents without water.

News 8's Angelique Lizarde files this video report from Encanto with a look at the damage.