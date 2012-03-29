Police investigate series of overnight copper thefts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police investigate series of overnight copper thefts

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are searching for a thief targeting copper pipes.

At least three pipes were stolen overnight sending water shooting into the sky. Two were stolen in the Encanto area and another in Emerald Hills.

City crews were called into to turn off the flowing pipes, leaving some residents without water.

News 8's Angelique Lizarde files this video report from Encanto with a look at the damage.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.