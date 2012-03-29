Shots fired on SR 94 at College Grove - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shots fired on SR 94 at College Grove

Posted: Updated:

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - California Highway Patrol Officers were called Thursday out to investigate a report of shots being fired at a vehicle near Lemon Grove.

The CHP received a call about 3:40 a.m. from a relative of a person whose vehicle may have been shot at on eastbound state Route 94 near Massachusetts Avenue, according to CHP Officer Jesse Udovich. No one was injured, he said.

Officers were called out and were searching for evidence at the scene, Udovich said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.