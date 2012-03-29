Shots fired on SR 94 at College Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - California Highway Patrol Officers were called Thursday out to investigate a report of shots being fired at a vehicle near Lemon Grove.

The CHP received a call about 3:40 a.m. from a relative of a person whose vehicle may have been shot at on eastbound state Route 94 near Massachusetts Avenue, according to CHP Officer Jesse Udovich. No one was injured, he said.

Officers were called out and were searching for evidence at the scene, Udovich said.