Box Office Preview: 'Hunger' goes back for seconds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionsgate's "Hunger Games" will devour the debuting "Wrath of the Titans" this weekend as it continues to gorge on box-office megabucks with an expected domestic take of at least $60 million and a potential 10-day total of more than $150 million by Sunday night.

The 3-D sequel to the 2010 hit "Clash of the Titans," Warners' PG-13-rated "Wrath of the Titans," starring Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes and Sam Worthington, should open at around $40 million.

Relativity Media will have a PG-rated advantage this weekend with its debut of "Mirror Mirror," starring Julia Roberts, Armie Hammer and Lily Collins. Offering a solid alternative for families, visionary director Tarsem Singh's take on "Snow White" should open in the $25 million to $30 million range.

Sony's action-comedy "21 Jump Street" has maintained its distinction as the No. 1 R-rated comedy choice for moviegoers. A likely third-weekend gross of around $12 million will bring its 17-day North American total to around $90 million by Sunday night.

Rounding out the top five, Universal's "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" continues to cultivate the greenery with an expected fifth weekend gross of around $7 million. The family and eco-friendly film is closing in on the $200 million mark.

Paul Dergarabedian is president of the Box Office Division of Hollywood.com and provides box office analysis for The Associated Press.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.