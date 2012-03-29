Suspect arrested for indecent exposure incidents over two-year period

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to several high school age females in Rancho Bernardo and Mira Mesa over the past two years, San Diego police said Thursday.

Police did not release the suspect's name, but described him as a white man in his mid-50s, between 5 feet 9 and 6 feet tall with a thin build. He had white or graying hair and was seen leaving the area in a blue four-door car with an orange blanket on the backseat. San Diego police in January released a composite sketch.

Numerous cases believed to have involved the suspect had been investigated since January 2010. The incidents generally occurred in morning hours and involved the suspect exposing himself while walking near the victims, who were high school age girls on their way to school, or he would expose himself then call the victims to draw their attention, police said.

Plainclothes investigators were walking with previous victims shortly before 7 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Mira Mesa High School when a detective spotted a man who matched the suspect's description drive into the area. The victims recognized him as the suspect who exposed himself to them and he was arrested without incident, police said.

Police said additional cases may be reported to the San Diego Police Department or other neighboring agencies as the investigation continues.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the cases to contact Detective Malacha Fuller at (858) 538-8000 or call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.