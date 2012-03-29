Over 40 San Diego elementary schools make California Distinguished Schools list

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 40 elementary schools around San Diego County were Thursday named California Distinguished Schools by the state Department of Education.
"The schools we are recognizing today demonstrate the incredible commitment of California's teachers, administrators and school employees to provide a world-class education to every student, in spite of the financial hardships facing our state and our schools," said Tom Torlakson, state superintendent of public instruction. "Their dedication is inspiring, and I applaud and admire their passion and persistence."
The 43 San Diego-area elementary schools receiving the designation, and grouped by school district, are:
-- Alpine, Alpine Union Elementary School District;
-- Bonsall West, Bonsall Union Elementary School District;
-- Fuerte, Cajon Valley Union School District;
-- Buena Vista, Carlsbad Unified School District;
-- Chula Vista Hills, Eastlake, John J. Montgomery, Lauderbach, Liberty, Otay, Palomar, Valle Lindo and Valley Vista, Chula Vista Elementary School District;
-- L. R. Green, Escondido Union School District;
-- Lemon Avenue and Murray Manor, La Mesa-Spring Valley School District;
-- Clover Flat, Mountain Empire Unified School District;
-- North Terrace and Palmquist, Oceanside Unified School District;
-- Chaparral, Los Penasquitos, Monterey Ridge, Morning Creek, Park Village, Westwood and Willow Grove, Poway Unified School District;
-- Barnett, Ramona City Unified School District;
-- Benchley-Weinberger, Edward L. Hardy, Holmes, John G. Marvin, Kumeyaay, La Jolla, Robert E. Dingeman, Tierrasanta, Toler, Torrey Pines, and Zeta O. Doyle, San Diego Unified School District;
-- Joli Ann Leichtag, La Costa Meadows and San Elijo, San Marcos Unified School District;
-- Skyline, Solana Beach Elementary School District; and
-- Lilac, Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District.
In all, 387 elementary schools around the state were recognized for providing students with an equitable and rigorous education and narrowing the achievement gap. The state alternates between recognizing elementary schools one year and middle and high schools the next.
