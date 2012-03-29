Oceanside designer's vintage inspired children's clothing - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oceanside designer's vintage inspired children's clothing

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - An incredible clothing line has launched in Oceanside.

Maisonnette's vintage-inspired designs are the creations of Madeline Warr – a local girl taking over the world of children's fashion.

Madeline joined the News 8 Morning Show to show off some of her amazing designs for girls. Watch the video report to see a special Easter fashion show.

