Swiss Roll: Loves to snuggle and play

Breed: Shih Tzu
Sex: Male
Age: 7 Yrs
ID: 91451
Adoption Fee: $25.00

Why I'd make a great companion: With lots of fun-loving energy and charisma, I absolutely love to play! Whether we snuggle on the couch or enjoy a day at the park, I'm at home as long as I'm with you.

Type of home I'm looking for: I am visually impaired and would like a home who is patient and understanding and can care for my special needs. Before my adoption process can be completed, you will need to meet with a Humane Society Veterinarian to understand my medical history, answer any questions, and share how to best care for me in the future.

Other things you should know about me: My adoption fee includes my spay / neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista! I may be a perfect match for the San Diego Humane Society's Seniors for Seniors Program.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

