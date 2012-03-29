Rescuers free entangled gray whale off Southern Calif. coast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers in a small boat chased a migrating gray whale through waters off Southern California for hours before they were able to cut off fishing net that had gotten wrapped around its tail.

Kelli Lewis of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center tells KCAL-TV from aboard a boat at the scene that the rescue team used a specialized cutting tool to cut away the entanglement Thursday afternoon.

The whale immediately dove, surfaced 400 yards away and disappeared.

Los Angeles County lifeguard Capt. Shannon Davey says the distressed whale was spotted Wednesday and marker buoys were attached so it could be located.

Another whale was caught in fishing nets off Southern California over the weekend and rescuers helped free that animal.

Grays are migrating north after wintering in Baja California lagoons.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.