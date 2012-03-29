CrimeFighters Manhunt: Abel Cervantes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt for a parolee-at-large who is believed to be hanging out in the South Bay.

Abel Cervantes, 39, is wanted by parole agents for violating the terms of his release. His criminal history includes robbery, multiple assaults with a deadly weapon and multiple drug-related offenses.

Cervantes is a second-strike parolee and documented gang member. He's 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, but he shaves his head at times.

If you have any information on him, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

If you happen to see Abel Cervantes, don't approach him. Instead, call police.