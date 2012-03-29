Next week's Padres season opener virtually sold out

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Padres announced Thursday that next week's baseball season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers is a virtual sellout.

Only scattered single tickets remain for the first contest of the 2012 campaign, scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on April 5 at Petco Park, according to the Padres. Opening Day ceremonies are set to begin about 3:30 p.m.

Outside the ballpark, the East Village Association has scheduled a block party to begin at 11 a.m.

The Padres said all fans at the game will receive a t-shirt.

Whether the game is televised remained unclear.

A tentative deal with the new Fox Sports San Diego channel to televise its games has yet to be approved by Major League Baseball. As it is, the cable channel is currently only available on Cox and the DirecTV satellite service.

The team did not immediately respond to an inquiry on the TV situation.