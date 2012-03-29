Next week's Padres season opener virtually sold out - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Next week's Padres season opener virtually sold out

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Padres announced Thursday that next week's baseball season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers is a virtual sellout.

Only scattered single tickets remain for the first contest of the 2012 campaign, scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on April 5 at Petco Park, according to the Padres. Opening Day ceremonies are set to begin about 3:30 p.m.

Outside the ballpark, the East Village Association has scheduled a block party to begin at 11 a.m.

The Padres said all fans at the game will receive a t-shirt.

Whether the game is televised remained unclear.

A tentative deal with the new Fox Sports San Diego channel to televise its games has yet to be approved by Major League Baseball. As it is, the cable channel is currently only available on Cox and the DirecTV satellite service.

The team did not immediately respond to an inquiry on the TV situation.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ohtani homers 3rd game in a row, Angels rally past A's 13-9

    Ohtani homers 3rd game in a row, Angels rally past A's 13-9

    Saturday, April 7 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-04-08 01:23:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). CORRECTS TO SECOND INNING, INSTEAD OF THIRD - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). CORRECTS TO SECOND INNING, INSTEAD OF THIRD - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.
    Rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the third straight game and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early six-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 13-9. 
    Rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the third straight game and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early six-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 13-9. 

  • 76ers hold off LeBron, Cavs 132-130 for 13th straight win

    76ers hold off LeBron, Cavs 132-130 for 13th straight win

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:42:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his assist on a three-point basket by Marco Belinelli, left, of Italy, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Ap...(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his assist on a three-point basket by Marco Belinelli, left, of Italy, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Ap...
    Ben Simmons topped LeBron James in a triple-double battle to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. 
    Ben Simmons topped LeBron James in a triple-double battle to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

  • McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:41:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year. 
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.