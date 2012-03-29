Vehicle erupts into flames, causes small explosions on I-805

WARNING: The video in this story contains graphic language.



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 805 Thursday morning caused at least two small explosions before fire crews arrived to extinguish the blaze.

It was reported just before 10 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near El Cajon Boulevard.

Video provided by CBS8 viewer Adrian Stewart showed at least one small explosion happening as several vehicles passed the fire. At least two lanes were blocked while the fire was extinguished, and lanes were reopened by 11 a.m.

