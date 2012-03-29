Teacher turns trucker

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On the campuses of the Poway Unified School District, the Pow Wow Cow lady has already carved her legacy as a career school teacher.

"31 wonderful years," she said. "Kindergarten, first grade mainly and prep classes, which are the young kindergarteners," Jill Roberts said.

So two years ago, when Jill Roberts retired, she knew she couldn't be far away from what she loved.

"I always knew I needed kids in my life, something with kids," she said.

Jill tricked out a Ford truck with cool graphics, put a large freezer in the back and became Pow Wow Cows Ice Cream.

"Each week I work with about eight schools and sometimes up to 10," she said.

Ironically, Jill is selling ice cream today at Stone Ranch Elementary, the school where she spent her last seven years teaching.

"The kids are wonderful," she said.

And even though Mrs. Roberts is back at school, there are things she misses about the classroom.

"I think the relationships that you can develop with kids over time. I love that. I miss that. I love their faces, the smiles, the joys of getting to buy an ice cream," she said.

Jill wasn't really ready to give up teaching, but the school district offered up a retirement incentive package that was too good to pass up. She has no regrets.

"I made a spot for someone younger to come in and keep their job," she said.

Jill is no longer educating, but she is still giving back.

"I give a percentage back to all of my schools," she said.

Smiling faces, sticky hands and one warm heart -- that's how the Pow Wow Cow lady rolls.