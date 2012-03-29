Garay signs 2-year deal to remain with Chargers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Defensive tackle Antonio Garay has agreed to a two-year contract to remain with the San Diego Chargers.

Garay started 28 games for San Diego the last two seasons and played in all 32. His 108 tackles, eight sacks, 29 quarterback hits and 19 tackles for loss were by far the most among Chargers defensive linemen in 2010-11.

He joined the Chargers as a free agent on Dec. 9, 2009.

The current defensive line includes Vaughn Martin, Corey Liuget and Jacques Cesaire at end and Garay and Cam Thomas at tackle.

