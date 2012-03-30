$640 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Mega Millions is the biggest lottery jackpot ever! It has reached $640 million.

Friday night's deadline is fast approaching.

Millions of people have been scooping up tickets.The odds of winning are one in 176 million.

News 8's Angelique Lizarde files this video report from 7-eleven in Kearny Mesa where Mega Million mania is in full swing.