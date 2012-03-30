Armed man arrested after domestic violence incident

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is in custody after police were called out to a strange domestic violence incident.

It all started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 4800 block of La Platta Drive.

Police say the man was inside with a woman and children, and was wielding at least two different guns. He also apparently showed a pistol to his wife, but it's not clear if he was threatening her.

Police sent in the k-9 unit, and reportedly managed to get the man into custody.