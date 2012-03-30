Holiday closures and events for Cesar Chavez Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - What would have been the 85th birthday of United Farm Workers co-founder Cesar Chavez will be celebrated Friday and Saturday.

The late Latino civil rights leader, who helped start the UFW 50 years ago, was born on March 31, 1927.

His partner in the effort to improve the lot of farm workers, Dolores Huerta, will be honored at a breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday at the Joe and Vi Jacobs Community Center, 404 Euclid Ave. The event is being put on by the Cesar Chavez Service Clubs.

On Saturday, the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council will hold its fifth annual Cesar Chavez Day March in Barrio Logan. The organizers say about 1,000 union members will take part.

Also on Saturday, the annual Cesar Chavez Festival and Celebration will take place at nearby Chicano park, with music, food and an educational program.