3.3 quake rattles North County residents

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled some North County residents.

It hit just after 11 p.m. Thursday night near Valley Center and Escondido. Seconds after the shaking, our newsroom was filled with calls and tweets.

One viewer says it felt like a "loud long rumble".

According to the USGS, the quake was about 7-miles deep.

