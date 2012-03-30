Armed suspect steals drugs from pharmacy

LA JOLLA (CNS) - San Diego police were on the lookout Friday for a gunman who robbed a CVS/pharmacy store in La Jolla, getting away with cough syrup and the powerful prescription pain killers Oxycontin and Percoset.

The armed robbery at 5495 La Jolla Blvd. was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford. No one was hurt, he said.

Police were looking for a white man in his 30s who stands around 5 feet 8 and was last seen wearing dark clothing and sunglasses.