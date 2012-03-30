High surf and wind warnings issued for this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Above-average surf is expected in San Diego County this weekend, along with strong, gusty winds in mountain and desert areas.

This weekend, two large ocean swells will affect the beaches, creating high surf, difficult swimming conditions and strong rip currents, according to the National Weather Service.

A few beaches in northern San Diego County could see surf of four to eight feet by Saturday. Weather Service forecasters estimated that by early Sunday, the surf could reach six to 10 feet, with sets of 12 feet. It is expected to gradually diminish by Monday afternoon.

A high wind warning for the mountains was scheduled from 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Winds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour with 55-mph gusts are expected during the advisory period, and even 70-mph gusts are possible, mainly along desert mountains and slopes and adjacent desert areas, according to the NWS.

The winds, coinciding with a cold, quick-moving storm, will be strongest Saturday night, NWS forecasters said, urging motorists to watch out for broken tree limbs and downed power lines.

"Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage," an advisory said.

Earlier Friday, dense fog in the valleys dropped visibility to below a quarter-mile at times. A dense fog advisory was in effect for the valleys until 9 a.m.