Kentucky's Davis is AP Player of the Year

Kentucky forward Anthony Davis talks to reporters during a news conference in New Orleans, Thursday, March 29, 2012. Kentucky will play Louisville in an NCAA tournament Final Four semifinal college basketball game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis is The Associated Press' college basketball Player of the Year, the first Kentucky player and second freshman to win the award.

He received 43 votes Friday from the 65-member national media panel that selects the weekly Top 25. Balloting was done before the NCAA tournament.

The 6-foot-10 player from Chicago is the Southeastern Conference's Player, Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 14.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.6 blocks while shooting 64.2 percent. His block total is a school record and third best for a freshman.

Kevin Durant of Texas in 2007 is the only other freshman to win the award.

Thomas Robinson of Kansas was second with 20 votes, and Draymond Green of Michigan State received the other two votes.

Jimmer Fredette of BYU won the award last season.

