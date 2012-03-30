Kentucky's Davis is AP Player of the Year - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kentucky's Davis is AP Player of the Year

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky forward Anthony Davis talks to reporters during a news conference in New Orleans, Thursday, March 29, 2012. Kentucky will play Louisville in an NCAA tournament Final Four semifinal college basketball game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Kentucky forward Anthony Davis talks to reporters during a news conference in New Orleans, Thursday, March 29, 2012. Kentucky will play Louisville in an NCAA tournament Final Four semifinal college basketball game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis is The Associated Press' college basketball Player of the Year, the first Kentucky player and second freshman to win the award.

He received 43 votes Friday from the 65-member national media panel that selects the weekly Top 25. Balloting was done before the NCAA tournament.

The 6-foot-10 player from Chicago is the Southeastern Conference's Player, Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 14.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.6 blocks while shooting 64.2 percent. His block total is a school record and third best for a freshman.

Kevin Durant of Texas in 2007 is the only other freshman to win the award.

Thomas Robinson of Kansas was second with 20 votes, and Draymond Green of Michigan State received the other two votes.

Jimmer Fredette of BYU won the award last season.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ohtani homers 3rd game in a row, Angels rally past A's 13-9

    Ohtani homers 3rd game in a row, Angels rally past A's 13-9

    Saturday, April 7 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-04-08 01:23:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). CORRECTS TO SECOND INNING, INSTEAD OF THIRD - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). CORRECTS TO SECOND INNING, INSTEAD OF THIRD - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.
    Rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the third straight game and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early six-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 13-9. 
    Rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the third straight game and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early six-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 13-9. 

  • 76ers hold off LeBron, Cavs 132-130 for 13th straight win

    76ers hold off LeBron, Cavs 132-130 for 13th straight win

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:42:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his assist on a three-point basket by Marco Belinelli, left, of Italy, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Ap...(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his assist on a three-point basket by Marco Belinelli, left, of Italy, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Ap...
    Ben Simmons topped LeBron James in a triple-double battle to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. 
    Ben Simmons topped LeBron James in a triple-double battle to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

  • McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:41:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year. 
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.