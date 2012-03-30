Suspect fires gun at victim, misses after Rolando robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief who had just robbed a Rolando auto repair shop fired a pistol at the owner of the business Friday when the victim began to follow the fleeing bandit, but the gunman missed his target, authorities reported.

The robber, who appeared to be in his early 20s, entered an office at the garage in the 6800 block of University Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., pointed a handgun at the proprietor and demanded cash, according to San Diego police.

After the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money along with his wallet and cell phone, the thief walked out of the shop. Seeing the owner following him, the robber fired a shot in his direction, then got into a gray Lincoln Town Car and drove out of the area to the north on Rolando Boulevard, police said.