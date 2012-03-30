Cathedral Catholic High School closed after MRSA scare

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A private Carmel Valley high school was closed Friday so the campus could be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after a student may have exposed others to a dangerous drug-resistant staph infection.

The student at Cathedral Catholic High School may have Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus, or MRSA, according to the school's website.

In a letter to parents, posted on Cathedral Catholic's website, school officials said, "We feel that we are best serving the interests and well-being of our students, families and employees by taking this precaution. The campus will remain closed to all student, faculty, staff and parents until school resumes Monday morning."

In addition to classes, all weekend on-campus athletic and drama activities were canceled. Some off-campus activities may take place as scheduled; however, no one will be allowed on campus to pick up equipment and uniforms, school officials said.