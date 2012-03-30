Armed robbery suspect shoots at victim

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gun-toting man who had just robbed a Rolando auto repair shop Friday shot at and missed the owner of the business when the victim began to follow the fleeing bandit, authorities reported.

The robber, who appeared to be in his early 20s, entered an office at the garage in the 6800 block of University Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., pointed a handgun at the proprietor and demanded cash, according to San Diego police.

After the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money along with his wallet and cellphone, the robber walked out of the shop. Seeing the owner following him, he fired a shot in his direction, then got into a gray Lincoln Town Car and drove north on Rolando Boulevard, police said.

No injuries were reported.