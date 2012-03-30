Starting life in the fast lane: Baby born on San Diego freeway

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - While most moms-to-be make it to the delivery room with time to spare, a quick labor can surprise even the most practiced of parents. That's exactly what happened early Friday morning to a Chula Vista couple whose little boy was born in the passenger seat of their SUV on the way to a hospital.

"It felt like, uh oh. Its time to push, there we go. I pushed and my water broke," Christy Henry said.

It was a fast and furious freeway delivery for Christy and Matt Henry, whose little bundle of joy decided to make his entrance into the world while driving up Interstate 5.

"I really thought we had plenty of time and she's like, I can feel the baby! And I was like, here we go, a little bit faster!" Matt said.

Christy went into labor around 10:30 Thursday night, and as she and Matt packed up their Toyota to make their way to Kaiser Hospital, it became clear about five minutes into their drive that their little boy had a different plan.

"I pushed again and then I went, uh oh, his head is out. I pushed one more time and there was his whole body and we had our baby," Christy said.

In the meantime, Matt was scrambling for his cell phone to call 911 while trying to manage what he politely calls his wife's "requests."

Instead of pulling over, the Chula Vista couple opted to drive directly to the hospital, where Liam and the rest of the family is now resting comfortably. And while Matt and Christy admit they never dreamed their little boy would start life in the fast lane, they say they couldn't be any happier.

"God often has better plans, and you know I'm grateful it went as smoothly as it did and he was born safe, and healthy and it was over fast," Christy said.

Liam Thomas Henry weighed in at six pounds, two ounces and 19 1/2 inches long. He joins big brother Ryder, who is 22 months old.