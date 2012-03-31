Young woman, 18, hospitalized after attempted stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old woman suffered cuts to a hand as her boyfriend tried to stab her, police said Saturday.

The woman got into a fight with her 19-year-old boyfriend along 37th Street in the Rolando area about 9:40 p.m. Friday, San Diego police Officer David Stafford said.

The man punched her in the face three times, then drew a knife and tried to stab her, cutting her hand as she fended him off, he said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, and the boyfriend was arrested, Stafford said. His name and booking information was unavailable early Saturday.