Armed suspect robs EZ Auto Repair Shop, shots fired

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gunman robbed a San Diego auto repair shop and fired a shot at the owner when he tried to follow him, police said Saturday.

The holdup at EZ Auto Repair Shop at 6808 University Avenue occurred about 9:50 a.m. Friday, San Diego Officer Frank Cali said.

The suspect took an undisclosed sum of cash and the owner's cell phone and wallet before fleeing, he said.

When the owner tried to follow, the suspect shot at the man but missed him, Cali said.

The suspect was last seen in a gray Lincoln Town Car, heading north in the 4300 block of Rolando Boulevard. He was described as black, in his early 20s and about 5 feet 10 inches, wearing a gray sweatshirt, red shirt and gray pants.