Escondido fire that displaced 5 started by clothes dryer

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A fire that started in a clothes dryer displaced five occupants at an Escondido apartment building and caused about $15,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, the Escondido Fire Department said Saturday.
The fire was one of two burning dryers in Escondido Friday, and was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a first floor apartment at 1136 N. Escondido Blvd., according to Battalion Chief Ken Slaven of the Escondido Fire Department.
Firefighters and police officers evacuated the adjoining apartments while the fire was extinguished, Slaven said.
Crews had the fire contained by 10:44 p.m., but crews remained on scene for about another hour to remove smoke and to complete salvage and overhaul procedures, Slaven said.
The apartment's five occupants had made arrangements to stay at another location and the buildings occupants were allowed to return to their homes following the overhaul, Slaven said.
The blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the structure and about $5,000 in damage to its contents, Slaven said.
Firefighters also made quick work of a second dryer fire reported about 11:25 p.m. Friday at a single family home in Escondido, Slaven said.
The fire was contained just after 11:30 p.m. and damage was limited to the dryer and its contents, Slaven said.
Slaven said failure to check and clean a dryer's lint trap after every load could result in lint accumulations in the dryer or in duct work. Only items designed to be machine dried should be placed in dryers, he said.
The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.
A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night. That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.
Several people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following, what appears to be, a human smuggling attempt.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.