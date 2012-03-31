Escondido fire that displaced 5 started by clothes dryer

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A fire that started in a clothes dryer displaced five occupants at an Escondido apartment building and caused about $15,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, the Escondido Fire Department said Saturday.

The fire was one of two burning dryers in Escondido Friday, and was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a first floor apartment at 1136 N. Escondido Blvd., according to Battalion Chief Ken Slaven of the Escondido Fire Department.

Firefighters and police officers evacuated the adjoining apartments while the fire was extinguished, Slaven said.

Crews had the fire contained by 10:44 p.m., but crews remained on scene for about another hour to remove smoke and to complete salvage and overhaul procedures, Slaven said.

The apartment's five occupants had made arrangements to stay at another location and the buildings occupants were allowed to return to their homes following the overhaul, Slaven said.

The blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the structure and about $5,000 in damage to its contents, Slaven said.

Firefighters also made quick work of a second dryer fire reported about 11:25 p.m. Friday at a single family home in Escondido, Slaven said.

The fire was contained just after 11:30 p.m. and damage was limited to the dryer and its contents, Slaven said.

Slaven said failure to check and clean a dryer's lint trap after every load could result in lint accumulations in the dryer or in duct work. Only items designed to be machine dried should be placed in dryers, he said.