Two women hurt in shooting after Logan Heights fight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men got into a fight with a third person early Saturday, and one of the combatants' father allegedly retaliated by shooting two women inside a Logan Heights house, police said.

San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said the chain of events started with a pair of men fighting with someone else about 2:55 a.m. in a north alley on Franklin Street, near South 29th Street.

One man was beaten up and the other man went home to tell his father, Cali said.

The father grabbed his handgun and went to a house in the 2900 block of Franklin Avenue, where he confronted the people inside, Cali said.

The father allegedly opened fire from outside the house. Two women inside, whom police believe were not involved in the alley fight, were struck by bullets, he said.

Officers arrived as the wounded women and others were leaving the house.

The alleged shooter and one of the men involved in the altercation in the alley were arrested, Cali said.

The two wounded women, the two arrested men, and a fifth person who was also injured inside the house were all taken to hospitals for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Cali said.