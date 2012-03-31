2 Mega Millions tickets with 5 winning numbers sold in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two Mega Millions lottery tickets with five numbers from the record-setting $640 million, multistate Mega Millions but missing the Mega number were sold in San Diego and are each worth $227,955, a California Lottery official said Saturday.

The tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number were sold at the Scripps Arco at 12033 Scripps Summit Drive and the First and Ivy Market at 2170 First Ave.

There were 29 tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in California.

The following additional winning tickets were sold in California:

-- 156 tickets with four numbers and the Mega number, each worth $11,557;

-- 7,379 tickets with four numbers, each worth $162;

-- 8,623 tickets with three numbers and the Mega number, each worth $158;

-- 380,093 tickets with three numbers, each worth $7;

-- 143,798 tickets with two numbers and the Mega number, each worth $10;

-- 862,512 tickets with one number and the Mega number, each worth $3; and

-- 1,607,052 tickets with the Mega number, each worth $2.

Tickets with all six numbers were sold in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

The cash payout for each ticket would be $154 million. If a winner chooses the annual payment option, the payout would be $8.2 million a year for 26 years -- before taxes.

The numbers drawn Friday night were 2, 4, 23, 38, 46 and the Mega number is 23.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 175,711,536, according to the Mega Millions website.

The previous largest jackpot on record -- $390 million -- was won in the March 6, 2007, Mega Millions drawing.

The drawing was the 19th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The Mega Millions game is played in 42 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will be $12 million.