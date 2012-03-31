Community shocked after mom allegedly murdered son

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman who arrived at the San Diego police substation in Del Mar Heights with her dead 4-year-old son in her car was in custody Saturday on suspicion of homicide.

Patricia Corby, 34, showed up at the department's Northwestern Division substation on El Camino Real about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, flagged down a patrol sergeant in the parking lot and told him she needed help, according to homicide Lt. Ernie Herbert.

Paramedics were summoned and the boy was declared dead, he said. After questioning, Corby was booked on suspicion of homicide.

Herbert said detectives determined Corby killed her son in her apartment on Torrey Circle in Torrey Hills. The boy's father was at work at the time, he said.

The boy's name was not disclosed, nor was the apparent cause of death.

An autopsy is pending.

Corby was jailed in the Las Colinas Detention Center, Herbert said.

--- THIS IS AN UPDATE TO THE PREVIOUS STORY BELOW---

