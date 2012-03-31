4 injured in 3-car pile up in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A 22-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine lost control of his car while speeding on a wet road in Fallbrook Saturday, and caused a three-car pileup, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Marine was headed south on Mission Road at 9:29 a.m. at a high rate of speed in a 1991 Chevrolet Camaro, according to CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt.

Two Camp Pendleton Marines were his passengers as the car was a half-mile north of Stage Coach Lane.

The driver lost control of the Camaro due to his unsafe speed, Bettencourt said. It slid sideways into the northbound lane and collided with a 1998 Honda Civic driven by a 25-year-old Fallbrook man.

Then, a 19-year-old Fallbrook man driving a 2001 Honda Accord unavoidably crashed into the rear of the Civic, Bettencourt said.

The three Marines were taken to Palomar Medical Center. The driver was treated for a broken nose and pain to his side.

A 20-year-old right front passenger had cuts and lacerations. The 19-year-old right rear passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained head injuries, a fracture to his left wrist and lacerations, Bettencourt said.

The Civic's driver complained of pain and was also taken to the hospital, Bettencourt said.

The Accord's driver complained of pain at the scene but was not taken to a hospital, Bettencourt said.

Bettencourt said use of alcohol or drugs were not suspected in the crash. No names were released.