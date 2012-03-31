Large swells to bring big surf, rough seas to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pair of large ocean swells this weekend were expected to bring above average surf to San Diego County beaches and rough seas to coastal waters, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expected the first of the two swells Saturday. It was expected to generate surf of between 4 and 8 feet with occasional sets to 10 feet on southwest facing beaches.

The waves could break over jetties and rocks in or near surf zones and the entrances to harbors could be dangerous due to the breaking waves, especially during low tide, which was about noon, according to the NWS. The high surf could also churn up strong rip currents and inexperienced swimmers and surfers were advised to stay out of the water.

Minor to moderate beach erosion and minor flooding could also be possible in low lying areas near high tide, which will be about 7 p.m., the NWS said.

The surf is expected to continue to build as a second larger swell moves in early Sunday afternoon. The swell is expected to bring some of the largest surf of the year, widespread breakers of 6 to 10 feet and sets of 13 feet at some surf breaks in southern San Diego County, according to the NWS.

The swell and surf is expected to begin to subside Monday afternoon, but the above average surf should continue into Tuesday, the NWS said.

The swells and gusty winds were also expected to churn up rough seas, expected to build to between 10 and 12 feet tonight. The steep wind waves could cause hazardous conditions for small craft navigation, the NWS said.

Combined seas of 10 to 17 feet were expected through Sunday evening.

The rough seas could cause hazardous conditions for inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, according to the NWS.