Fire-stricken cruise ship safe at Malaysian port

SANDAKAN, Malaysia (AP) — A luxury cruise ship stranded at sea for 24 hours because of a fire has safely reached a Malaysian port.

The Azamara Quest was adrift off the southern Philippines for 24 hours with 1,000 people aboard after flames engulfed one of its engine rooms Friday night.

It restored propulsion the next night and reached the harbor of Sandakan city in Malaysia's eastern state of Sabah on Borneo island late Sunday.

Police and buses were waiting at the port to take the passengers to a hotel.

Five crew members suffered smoke inhalation, including one who was seriously injured.

It was the latest in a series of accidents hitting luxury cruise liners since January, when the Costa Concordia capsized off the coast of Italy, killing 32 people.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.