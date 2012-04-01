Taylor Swift's date for ACM Awards hospitalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The New Jersey teen who is fighting cancer and scored a date with Taylor Swift to The Academy of Country Music Awards is in the hospital and won't make the show.

A Facebook post Saturday says 18-year-old Kevin McGuire was admitted to the hospital Friday night and can't keep his date with Swift. It was not clear why McGuire was hospitalized.

"Just talked to Kevin McGuire," Swift said in a tweet. "He's not well enough to join me at the ACMs. Please keep him in your thoughts. I'll make it up to you, Kevin!"

Swift asked the Somerdale, N.J., resident to Sunday's ACMs after his sister started a campaign to get her to attend his prom. The reigning ACM entertainer of the year couldn't make the prom, but offered to go on the date instead.

___

Online:

http://www.acmcountry.com

http://www.taylorswift.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.