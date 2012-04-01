Armed suspect robs store at Horton Plaza Mall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An armed robber got away with cash and an iPod Sunday from a store at the Westfield Horton Plaza Mall, San Diego police said.

The suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun as demanded cash from an employee at the Pacific Sunwear store at 321 Horton Plaza about

10:20 a.m., according to San Diego police Sgt. Jeff Napier.

The suspect was given cash and an iPod and was last seen leaving through the business' front door, Napier said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s who was about 6 feet 1 in height. He was wearing a baseball hat, a black "fluffy" jacket and gray jeans.